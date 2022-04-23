Jones wins first singles at Wilmington Invitational

WILMINGTON — Alex Jones of Clinton-Massie won the first singles championship Saturday at the Wilmington Invitational tennis tournament.
Greenville was the overall team champion with Little Miami the runnerup. Clinton-Massie finished fourth and Wilmington was sixth.
Jones breezed through two matches to win the first singles title. He is 9-0 on the year.
Braydon Green and Connor Stulz were runnersup for the Falcons at first doubles.
Wilmington’s best finish came at third singles where Ian Dalton, a doubles player for the Hurricane, finished third at third singles.
SUMMARY
April 23, 2022
Wilmington Invitational
@WHS courts
Team scores
Greenville 38, Little Miami 29, Centerville 28, Clinton-Massie 25, Seven Hills 23, Wilmington 20, Springfield 17
First Singles
1-Alex Jones (CM) def Marchal (Gr) 6-1, 6-2; def Paddock (LM) 6-2, 6-0. Finished first
1-Alex Lazic (Wil) def Vij (7H) 8-0; was def by Paddock (LM); was def by Marchal (Gr). Finished fourth.
Second Singles
1-Josh Holmes (Wil) was def by Abell (Gr) 8-0; def Anderson (CM) 8-0. Finished fifth
1-Jack Anderson (CM) was def by Dooley (Spr) 8-3; de Dunson (7H) 8-4; was def by Holmes (Wil) 0-8. Finished sixth
Third Singles
1-Smith (CM) was def by Turner (Cen) 2-8; won by forfeit; was def by Poole (LM) 5-8. Finished sixth.
1-Ian Dalton (Wil) def Little Miami 8-2; was def by Zhao (7H) 3-6, 2-6; def Turner (Cen) 8-4. Finished third
First Doubles
1-Braydon Green, Conner Stulz (CM) def Fudge, Collins (Wil) 8-3; def Middlestetter, Reed (Gr) 6-1, 7-5; were def by Cooper, Williams (LM) 0-6, 2-6. Finished second.
1-Asher Fudge, Steven Collins (Wil) were def by Green, Stulz (CM) 3-8; were def by Chunduri, DeWitt (7H) 4-8. Finished sixth.
Second Doubles
1-Patel, Javier Becerril (Wil) were def by Li, Nold (Cen) 4-8. Finished seventh
1-Avden Faucett, Shayne Hendricks (CM) were def by Anning, Allemani (7H) 4-; were def by Paddock, Metz (LM) 6-8. Finished sixth.