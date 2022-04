WILMINGTON — After three scoreless innings, Harrison erupted for 10 runs in two innings and defeated Wilmington 10-0 Saturday in non-league baseball at the WHS diamond.

The Hurricane is 3-10 on the year. Harrison is 8-7.

Anthony Sedam struck out eight of the nine batters he faced for the Wildcats. He also drove in two runs.

Wilmington had three hits on the day.