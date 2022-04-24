Big rally leads Heidelberg to sweep of WC

WILMINGTON — Heidelberg University spoiled the Wilmington College softball team’s Senior Day Saturday, sweeping an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader 7-4 and 7-6.

In the first game, Lindsey Carter had a run batted in. Hayley Suchland (two RBIs) and Judaea Wilson had doubles. Izzy Rothrock (2-9) was the starter and losing pitcher for the Quakers. Hannah Hall pitched in relief.

In the second game, Wilmington took advantage of Heidelberg errors to score three first-inning runs. Logann Julian had an RBI, scoring Carter. The Clinton-Massie graduate then added a defensive gem in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Carter’s bat again came alive with a two-run blast over the left-field defense to give the Quakers a 6-1 lead.

But the Student Princes rallied with six runs late in the game for the victory. Alexis Stringfellow took the pitching loss for Wilmington.

Carter finished 2-for-4 wit a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lizz Hadley had three hits for WC (12-14, 5-9 OAC).