The East Clinton High School football program held its annual youth camp last week. More than 60 campers attended the three-day event hosted by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters. Head coach Steve Olds and the varsity football coaching staff as well as several current and former players provided instruction for the camp. Campers Talon Scott and Austin Green won the fastest camper competition in their age divisions, respectively.

