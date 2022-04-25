Rose-Hulman outslugs Wilmington on DTF 16-0

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College baseball team fell to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Ind.) 16-9 Sunday in an offensive non-conference contest at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

The teams combined for 25 runs on 36 hits in the contest. The Fightin’ Engineers scored in 8-of-9 innings, including a four-run second and three-run third.

The Fightin’ Quakers did the majority of their damage in the second with a six-run inning that included RBI-doubles from Tyler Shaneyfelt and Zach Christensen and RBI-singles from Evan Kelsey and Dominic Depa.

Brayden Kisling took the loss for Wilmington in relief, allowing eight runs (four earned) on eight hits with five walks and four strikeouts in five innings pitched. GlenAllen Anderson started the game for WC while Tre Nixon and Nathan Oliger pitched the eighth and ninth innings.

Offensively, for the Quakers, Shaneyfelt went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored at the top of the lineup while Depa went 3-for-5 with RBIs as well.

Wilmington (17-17) hosts Mount St. Joseph University for a single game 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.