Lions hand Falcons 1st SBAAC loss Monday

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond took control of the SBAAC American Division regular season Monday with a 3-2 win over Clinton-Massie on the CMHS courts.
The Lions go to 6-0 in conference play while the Falcons drop to 5-1. Massie is 8-3 overall.
Alex Jones, Massie’s No. 1 singles player, goes to 10-0 with a stirring 6-2, 7-6 win over Ethan Dragoo.
“Alex Jones played a great match at first singles,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Ethan Dragoo had only lost one match this season before (Monday). Alex stayed focused and won in a second set tiebreaker. He showed great determination.”
Avden Faucett and Shayne Hendricks won at second doubles 6-2, 6-0.
SUMMARY
April 25, 2022
@Clinton-Massie High School
New Richmond 3, Clinton-Massie 2
Singles
1-Alex Jones def Ethan Dragoo 6-2, 7-6
2-Garrett Karns was def by Jack Nicoloff 2-6, 3-6
3-Jack Anderson was def by Connor Fouss 3-6, 2-6
Doubles
1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green were def by Adam Ernst, Cane Holcomb 4-6, 5-7
2-Avden Faucett, Shayne Hendricks def Brock Lindbergh, Dawson Pennington 6-2, 6-0