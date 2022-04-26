Lions hand Falcons 1st SBAAC loss Monday

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond took control of the SBAAC American Division regular season Monday with a 3-2 win over Clinton-Massie on the CMHS courts.

The Lions go to 6-0 in conference play while the Falcons drop to 5-1. Massie is 8-3 overall.

Alex Jones, Massie’s No. 1 singles player, goes to 10-0 with a stirring 6-2, 7-6 win over Ethan Dragoo.

“Alex Jones played a great match at first singles,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Ethan Dragoo had only lost one match this season before (Monday). Alex stayed focused and won in a second set tiebreaker. He showed great determination.”

Avden Faucett and Shayne Hendricks won at second doubles 6-2, 6-0.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

New Richmond 3, Clinton-Massie 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Ethan Dragoo 6-2, 7-6

2-Garrett Karns was def by Jack Nicoloff 2-6, 3-6

3-Jack Anderson was def by Connor Fouss 3-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green were def by Adam Ernst, Cane Holcomb 4-6, 5-7

2-Avden Faucett, Shayne Hendricks def Brock Lindbergh, Dawson Pennington 6-2, 6-0