Massie middle school boys, girls at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — The Clinton-Massie Middle School track and field teams competed Wednesday at the Bellbrook Middle School Invitational.

Dakin Johnson won the boys shot put with a toss of 38-9. He was the only winner for Massie.

“This was a very competitive meet, with many larger schools, but we competed well, with six season PRs,” CM boys coach Jim Wagner said.

The top finishers for the Clinton-Massie girls were runnerup placements by Riley Bloom in the 100-meter hurdles and Baylie Wulf in the shot put.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2022

Golden Eagle Junior High Invitational

@Bellbrook High School

Boys Results

4×800 RELAY: (8) Clinton-Massie 12:35.09

110 HURDLES: (8) Bryson Geyer 20.64 (16) Zander Mills 21.94

100 DASH: (6) Shane Wilson 12.84; (19) Kaiden Smith 15.34

4×200 RELAY: (8) Clinton-Massie 2:12.76

1600 RUN: (15) Bret Gray 5:45.7; (23) Mark Hensley 6:57.38

4×100 RELAY: (9) Clinton-Massie 58.78

400 DASH: (8) Chase Mallat 64.37

200 HURDLES: (8) Bryson Geyer 32.58; (17) Jace Fallis 38.78

800 RUN: (10) Bret Gray 2:30.16; (17) Danny Mefford 2:44.97

200 DASH: (8) Shane Wilson 26.63; (20) Finn Denehy 30.89

4×400 RELAY: (10) Clinton-Massie 5:04.7

SHOT PUT: (1) Dakin Johnson 38-9; (7) JR Evans 33-2.5

DISCUS: (9) Dakin Johnson 96-2; (10) JR Evans 96-1

LONG JUMP: (2) Shane Wilson 16-3.25; (5) Bret Gray 15-7.5

HIGH JUMP: (8) Chase Mallat 4-8

POLE VAULT: (4) Zander Mills 8-0; (12) John Snell 6-0

–

Girls Results

4×800 RELAY: (9) Clinton-Massie 13:46.16

100 HURDLES: (2) Riley Bloom 18.42; (19) Daphne Woodrum 22.66

100 DASH: (3) Kaylin Sanchez 14.31; (11) Olivia Carpenter 15.01

4×200 RELAY: (7) Clinton-Massie 2:12.58

1600 RUN: (8) Hailey Myers 6:18.68; (18) Georgia Black 7:00.67

4×100 RELAY: (5) Clinton-Massie 60.66

400 DASH: (12) Ruby Campbell 1:13.52; (18) Julia Reardon 1:19.14

200 HURDLES: (7) Riley Bloom 35.31; (14) Ellie Smith 40.15

800 RUN: (10) Hailey Meyers 2:58.94; (22) Brooklynn Beckett 3:48.41

200 DASH: (9) Kaylin Sanchez 31.1; (21) Delaney Nichols 34.6

4×400 RELAY: (10) Clinton-Massie 5:29.61

SHOT PUT: (2) Baylie Wulf 28-3.5; (19) Isabelle Coates 20-3

DISCUS: (8) Baylie Wulf 66-5; (9) Paige Oberwieser 57-5

LONG JUMP: (4) Olivia Carpenter 13-8.5; (13) Aubrey Carlisle 11-8.5

HIGH JUMP: (12) Annalyse George 4-0; (16) Julia Reardon 3-10

POLE VAULT: (3) Aubrey Carlisle 6-0; (8) Abigail Crouse 5-0