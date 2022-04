Lady Hurricane 3rd, Lady Falcons 8th at LM

MORROW — Wilmington finished third and Clinton-Massie eighth Thursday in the Little Miami Invitational track and field meet.

Mason won the meet, edging out Little Miami 163.5 to 149. Wilmington had 117 points. Clinton-Massie totaled 45 points.

Wilmington picked up three wins on the night.

Taylor Noszka went 5:28.07 to claim first place in the 1,600-meter run. She also was runnerup in the 800-meter run. Turning to the field, Kaitlynn Hickey had a best effort of 34-11 and won the shot put while Brynn Bryant cleared 5-0 to take first in the high jump.

Clinton-Massie’s top finishes were fourth in the pole vault (Kaylee Ramsey), discus (Jenna Hanlon), shot put (Emma Everitt), 4×100 relay, 4×200 relay.

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

Little Miami Invitational

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Mason 163.5 Little Miami 149 Wilmington 117 Bellbrook 99 Middletown 75 New Richmond 60 Kings 47 Clinton-Massie 45 Little Miami Gold 22 Little Miami Green 13 West Clermont 4 Felicity 4 Bellbrook B 3.5

4×800 RELAY: (1) Mason 10:37.6; (3) Wilmington 11:17.9; (7) Clinton-Massie 12:16.2

100 HURDLES: (1) Kate Hartley (M) 17.07; (2) Taliah Billingsley (W) 17.33; (9) Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (W) 19.52; (13) Addison Swope (CM) 20.20; (15) Brelee Addington (CM) 21.04

100 DASH: (1) Emma Goins (LM) 12.89; (8) Chloe Sutton (W) 13.91; (10) Kylee Lamb (CM) 14.13; (11) Destyne Turner (W) 14.22; (16) Mackenzie Peters (CM) 14.96

4×200 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 1:50.29; (3) Wilmington 1:58.6; (4) Clinton-Massie 1:59.42

4×1600 RELAY: (1) Mason 23:54.63

1600 RUN: (1) Taylor Noszka (W) 5:28.07; (6) Madilyn Brausch (W) 5:59.07; (14) Dakota Cartner (CM) 6:50.53; (16) Elizabeth Mason (CM) 8:09.1

4×100 RELAY: (1) Mason 51.58; (3) Wilmington 54.97; (4) Clinton-Massie 55.26

400 DASH: (1) Gabby Wilson (LM) 63.87; (3) Sydney McCord (W) 67.11; (13) Gracie Wallen (CM) 73.74; (20) Vada Nesbit (CM) 81.45

300 HURDLES: (1) Kate Hartley (M) 50.66; (5) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 54.57; (7) Taliah Billingsley (W) 55.93; (9) Addison Swope (CM) 57.37

800 RUN: (1) Gabby Jannis (M) 2:27.9; (2) Taylor Noszka (W) 2:29.91; (11) Ava Hester (W) 2:51.47; (13) Kaylene Gale (CM) 3:05.83; (14) Anna Jones (CM) 3:05.84

200 DASH: (1) MarZeara Hunter (Mid) 26.87; (11) Morgan Riggers (CM) 30-32; (12) Destyne Turner (W) 30.53; (13) Makiya Sherman (W) 30.56; (22) Hailey Swiger (CM) 34.37

3200 RUN: (1) Mackenzie Evans (LM) 11:58.72; (4) Madilyn Brausch (W) 12:39.34; (7) Kennedy Moore (W) 13:27.74; (11) Dakota Cartner (CM) 14:51.81

4×400 RELAY: (1) Little Miami 4:28.21; (4) Wilmington 4:42.15; (5) Clinton-Massie 4:43.98

SHOT PUT: (1) Kaitlynn Hickey (W) 34-11; (4) Emma Everitt (CM) 30-4; (5) KeAsia Robinson (W) 29-10; (6) Makenzie Peters (CM) 29-4

DISCUS: (1) Sophia Ili (LM) 92-6; (4) Jenna Hanlon (CM) 87-4; (7) Aidynne Tippett (W) 93-1; (8) Kinsey Beam (CM) 77-10; (16) Kaitlynn Hickey (W) 66-3

HAMMER THROW: (1) Katie Hacksher (LM) 79-8; (4) Alice Clair (W) 62-8; (5) Kaitlynn Hickey (W) 62-0; (11) Layla Schurman (CM) 36-3; (13) Chloe Filipkowski (CM) 23-0

LONG JUMP: (1) New Richmond 15-4; (12) Chloe Sutton (W) 13-2.5; (14) Addison Swope (CM) 12-5.5; (15) Vicky Missel (W) 12-5.5; (20) Vada Nesbit (CM) 11-11.5

TRIPLE JUMP: (1) Anya Perry (LM) 29-6; (7) Makenna Tolliver (W) 26-4.25; (8) Vada Nesbit (CM) 26-4; (11) Brelee Addington (CM) 24-4.25

HIGH JUMP: (1) Brynn Bryant (W) 5-0; (4) Madison Schuster (W) 4-8; (13) Ava Lemaster (CM) 4-2

POLE VAULT: (1) Samantha Ringhand (NR) 11-5; (4) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 8-1; (6) Makenna Tolliver (W) 7-7; (120 Bryn Tippett (W) 6-1