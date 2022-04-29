Hurricane tops field at Little Miami Invitational

MORROW — Showing strength in all areas of the meet, Wilmington won the Little Miami Invitational Thursday night.

The Hurricane won sprints, distance events and field events to score 148 points while runnerup Little Miami had 133.5. Clinton-Massie was fifth overall.

“There was some pretty good competition,” Massie coach Scott Rolf said. “Field events continue to be a strong suit for us. It was a good meet leading up to the league (meet).”

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie had several event winners.

Wilmington started the running events with a win in the 4×800-meter relay, clocking a time of 8:58.52. Sprinter Malik Scott blazed the 100-meter dash in 11:34. to take first.

Trevor Billingsley claimed the distance double by winning the 1,600-meter run (4:38.57) and the 3,200-meter run (10:02.12).

Brett Brooks topped the field in the discus with a best effort of 150-10.

Though not an event winner, Adrien Cody was a record breaker. In the triple jump, Cody went 40-8.25 and broke his own school record.eas

Daelin Maple wasn’t quite as sharp as earlier in the week but the Massie thrower was strong enough to take first in the shot put with a 47-4. Braden Rolf cleared 12-10 for first place in the pole vault.

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

Little Miami Invitational

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 148 Little Miami 133.5 Middletown 105 New Richmond 103 Clinton-Massie 95.5 Mason 92 Bellbrook 86 Kings 19 Little Miami Gold 17 Felicity 7 Bellbrook B 6 West Clermont 3 Little Miami Green 2

4×800 RELAY: (1) Wilmington 8:58.52; (4) Clinton-Massie 9:38.13

110 HURDLES: (1) Daelon Moore Simpson (Mid) 16.16; (3) Blaize Johnson (W) 16.79; (5) Braden Rolf (CM) 18.29; (6) Matt Martin (CM) 18.44; (8) Levi Cochran (W) 18.74

100 DASH: (1) Malik Scott (W) 11.34; (4) Marty Kreider (CM) 11.61; (11) Nathaniel Bozarth (W) 12.01; (18) Weston Carpenter (CM) 12.57

4×200 RELAY: (1) Middletown 1:36.45; (2) Wilmington 1:37.61; (3) Clinton-Massie 1:39.03

1600 RUN: (1) Trevor Billingsley (W) 4:38.57; (5) Richie Federle (CM) 5:05.8; (10) Kenny Moore (CM) 5:12.35; (18) Oliver McDermott (W) 5:59.68

4×100 RELAY: (1) Middletown 44.76; (4) Clinton-Massie 46.86; (5) Wilmington 47.19

400 DASH: (1) Jayden Wayne (LM) 51.97; (3) Blaize Johnson (W) 52.2; (9) Brooks Butler (W) 55.62; (11) Cale Wilson (CM) 56.62; (14) Elias Scott (CM) 57.52

300 HURDLES: (1) Daelon Moore Simpson (Mid) 40.81; (4) Levi Cochran (W) 45.44; (7) Braden Rolf (CM) 46.37; (8) Collin Barker (W) 46.65; (10 Matt Martin (CM) 47.06

800 RUN: (1) Isaac Schachleiter (M) 1:59.53; (11) Connor Walters (W) 2:22.41; (120 Zane Smith (W) 2:22.54; (14) Toby Hayes (CM) 2:24.8;

200 DASH: (1) Jayden Wayne (LM) 23.17; (3) Malik Scott (W) 23.41; (6) Marty Kreider (CM) 23.79; (8) Blaize Johnson (W) 24.21; (14) Carter Frank (CM) 25.27

3200 RUN: (1) Trevor Billingsley (W) 10:02.12; (8) Henry Hildebrandt (W) 10:51.85; (14) Kenny Moore (CM) 11:40.6; (15) Bryce Hensley (CM) 12:01.22

4×1600 RELAY: (1) Bellbrook 20:13.9; (5) Clinton-Massie 23:22.6; (6) Wilmington 23:48.3

4×400 RELAY: (1) Mason 3:40.17; (2) Wilmington 3:42.87; (7) Clinton-Massie 3:50.15

SHOT PUT: (1) Daelin Maple (CM) 47-4; (2) Collin Swope (CM) 44-7; (3) Brett Brooks (W) 43-10; (6) Zeth Cowin (W) 39-11

DISCUS: (1) Brett Brooks (W) 150-10; (2) Collin Swope (CM) 130-0; (3) Devon Cordell (W) 129-8; (8) Brandon Moritz (CM) 108-2

HAMMER THROW: (1) Justin Ackerman (NR) 101-9; (3) Collin Swope (CM) 85-8; (8) Ben Smith (CM) 62-7; (9) William Heldebrandt (W) 55-9

LONG JUMP: (1) Jayden Wayne (LM) 20-11.25; (2) Adrien Cody (W) 20-9.5; (7) Jude Leahy (CM) 18-1.5; (11) Preston Ziegler (W) 17-5; (12) Cale Wilson (CM) 17-0

TRIPLE JUMP: (1) Jayden Wayne (LM) 44-2.5; (2) Adrien Cody (W) 40-8.25; (3) Blaize Johnson (W) 38-7.5; (4) Cale Wilson (CM) 37-5.75; (7) Jude Leahy (CM) 34-11.25

HIGH JUMP: (1) Justin Ackerman (NR) 6-7; (2) Zane Smith (W) 5-10; (8) Jude Leahy (CM) 5-6; (9) Nathaniel Bozarth (W) 5-6; (10 Elias Scott (CM) 5-2

POLE VAULT: (1) Braden Rolf (CM) 12-10 (9) Matthew Irwin (W) 9-7; (10) Carson Meyers (CM) 9-1

