Wildcats come up short against Rockets 3-2

OWENSVILLE — In its bid for second place in the SBAAC National Division tennis standings, Blanchester came up short to Clermont Northeastern 3-2 Friday afternoon.

Blanchester is 5-0 overall, 3-4 in the National. The Rockets are 6-4 in all matches, 5-2 in conference play.

“I was impressed by all the boys’ will to win, but we came up just short,” BHS coach Jake Weil said.

Joey Haines played his best match of the season, Weil said, teaming with Hunter Montgomery in a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 defeat.

Haines “showed great attitude and determination competing,” Weil added.

Billy Knapp at first singles and the doubles team of Bryan Bandow and Nate Coyle were winners for the Wildcats.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2022

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont NE 3, Blanchester 2

Singles

1-Billy Knapp def Cooper Woolery 6-3, 6-4

2-Bryce Bandow was def by Luke Ortega 6-7 (6-8), 3-6

3-Blanchester forfeits

Doubles

1-Joey Haines, Hunter Montgomery were def by Landon Bacon, Hunter Busam 6-4, 3-6, 2-6

2-Bryan Bandow, Nate Coyle def Charles Frey, Jayda Sharp 6-0, 6-1