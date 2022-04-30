Theetge, Falcons squeeze out 7-6 win over Warriors

GOSHEN — Garrett Vance pitched five solid innings on the mound and ignited two scoring rallies with hits as Clinton-Massie edged Goshen 7-6 Friday.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Falcons at 7-9 in all games, 3-4 in the division. The Warriors are now 5-10, 3-5.

Clinton-Massie trailed 6-3 going to the sixth when Vance started a bat-around inning with a single. Goshen pitching gave up two hits, a walk and hit three batters in the sixth as the Falcons tied the game, 6-6, manager Brian Camp said.

In the seventh, Vance started the inning with a double, was bunted to third and came home on Miles Theetge’s squeeze bunt.

Tyler Keck pitched the final two innings for the win. Keck and Vance gave up 10 combined hits but did not walk a batter.

Vance had three hits while Ethan Johnson and Adam Frisch had two hits each. Keck, Wyatt Creech, Frisch, Johnson, Gabe McDowell, Theetge and Carson VanHoose all had RBIs.