CMMS boys track, field 4th at Waynesville invite

WAYNESVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Middle School boys track and field team finished fourth at the Waynesville Spartan Invitational.

”Once again we competed against a tough, competitive field of teams and I feel the young men on the team competed very well,” CM coach Jim Wagner said. “I am very proud of how they are improving.”

Dakin Johnson was second in the shot put (41-3) and third in the discus (personal best 103-4).

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

@Waynesville Spartan Invitational

110 HURDLES: (4) Bryson Geyer 20.41 PR; (8) Zander Mills 22.2

100 DASH: (3) Shane Wilson 12.78; Kaiden Smith 14.79

1600 RUN: (6) Bret Gray 5:46.7; Mack Hensley 6:47.2 PR

400 DASH: (4) Bret Gray 1:11.48 PR; Chase Mallat 1:14.93

200 HURDLES: Zander Mills 33.61; Bryson Geyer 37.69

800 RUN: Bret Gray 2:25.65 PR; Danny Mefford 3:07.8

200 DASH: (3) Shane Wilson 26.64; Finn Denehy 30.98

4×800 RELAY: (8) Clinton-Massie (Danny Mefford, Trent Bennett, Jace Fallis, Mack Hensley) 12:10.16 PR

4×100 RELAY: (6) Clinton-Mass9e (Zander Mills, Dakin Johnson, Kaiden Smith, Finn Denehy) 56.59 PR

4×200 RELAY: (7) Clinton-Massie (John Snell, Jace Fallis, Kaiden Sith, Finn Denehy) 2:02.06 PR

4×400 RELAY: (7) Clinton-Massie (Danny Mefford, John Snell, Trent Bennett, Chase Mallat) 5:03.24

LONG JUMP: (3) Shane Wilson 16-10 PR; Mack Hensley 12-6 PR

SHOT PUT: (2) Dakin Johnson 41-3; (7) JR Evans 32-4

DISCUS: (3) Dakin Johnson 103-4 PR; (5) JR Evans 95-5 PR