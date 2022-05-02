Quaker baseball splits Sunday twinbill with Muskies

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College baseball team split an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill with Muskingum University on Sunday, falling 10-8 in game one and rebounding to win the nightcap 18-2 in seven innings.

The Fightin’ Quakers also honored their seniors prior to the games.

Wilmington (19-18, 7-9 OAC) will open the final week of the season against Miami University-Hamilton Tuesday.

In game one, Jake Lammert went 4-for-4 with an RBI while Dominic Depa had a three-hit game. Aaron Burns (double) and Scott (home run) provided the extra-base hits for WC. Noah Martin and Evan Kelsey drove in runs in the fourth.

WC executed a double steal in the first with Tyler Shaneyfelt and Zach Christensen with Shaneyfelt scoring in the first.

Quaker pitching walked 10 batters and hit three more in the loss. Aaron Boster took the loss, despite seven strikeouts in five innings.

In the second game, Wilmington plated nine runs in the first and never looked back.

Luke Chappie, a Clinton-Massie graduate, earned his second win of the season with three strikeouts. Tre Nixon closed out the seven inning game with two strikeouts in the seventh.

Christensen went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the second spot in the order while Scott was 3-for-5 with four RBIs batting cleanup. Burns and Kelsey went 3-for-4 each with a combined three doubles while Depa drove in three runs on the game.