BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie fell to SBAAC American Division leader Batavia 5-1 Monday afternoon.

The Falcons are 7-10 overall, 3-5 in the division.

The Bulldogs are 14-4 overall, 7-1 against league foes.

Carson VanHoose and Adam Frisch had two hits each. Massie finished with eight hits Ethan Johnson had a double. Gabe McDowell tripled in the only Massie run.

Ethan Johnson was the starting and losing pitcher for the Falcons.