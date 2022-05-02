BHS baseball moves in to second in National

FELICITY — After losing to Felicity in the first meeting, 14-1, the Blanchester baseball team bounced back with authority Monday for a 12-6 win in SBAAC National Division play.

“Very happy with how the team responded after how we played the first meeting,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “I told them we need to play with a chip on our shoulder. We are not the same team as then and we showed that tonight.”

Blanchester moves to second place in the National at 7-2 while Felicity goes to 6-3. The Wildcats are 12-3 overall.

Williamsburg still leads the National Division with a 7-1 record.

The Wildcats trailed 1-0 going to the fifth. After making an adjustment in the batter’s box, BHS hitters began to connect and scored five runs in the fifth and seven in the seventh.

“It’s crazy what making a simple adjustment can do,” Lawson said. “Good things happen in high school baseball when you put the ball in play.”

Reagan Burch had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Zach West started on the mound and gave way to Adam Frump in the sixth. Frump picked up the win, striking out four in 1.2 innings.

“Zach West was very efficient and aggressive in the strike zone,” said Lawson. “He does such a great job of pitching himself out of trouble. He’s capable of keeping hitters off the barrel (of the bat) with his changeup.”

SUMMARY

May 2, 2022

@Felicity High School

Blanchester 12, Felicity 6

B^0^0^0^0^5^0^7^^12.7.5

F^0^0^1^0^5^0^0^^6.4.7

(12) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Jansen Wymer 3-2-0-0 Burch 5-2-2-3 James Wymer 4-2-0-0 West 3-2-0-1 Roush 5-1-2-1 Frump 3-0-1-1 Miller 5-0-1-1 Sipple 4-0-1-1 Mulvihill 2-2-0-0 Ficke 0-1-0-0 TOTALS 34-12-7-8

2B: Mill

SAC: Frump

HBP: West, Jansen Wymer, James Wymer

SB: Burch, Miller, Sipple

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

West^5.1^3^6^3^5^4

Frump (W)^1.2^1^0^0^1^4