Crawford, Hurricane blank Buccaneers 7-0

XENIA — Powered by goalkeeper Damien Crawford, Wilmington defeated Xenia 7-0 Monday in a high school lacrosse match at Doug Adams Stadium.

The shutout was the second of the season for Crawford and the WHS defense.

“Fortunately our defenseman put the game away,” WHS coach Adam Schulz said. “Our offense struggled to find the back of the net for as many opportunities as we had. We’ve got to dial our shooting in if we want to be successful going forward.”

Austin Pagett and Cameron McEvoy had two goals each for Wilmington. Pagett also had an assist.

Patrick Tucker, Eric Maus and Jude Martin also recorded goals. Colin Wood had an assist.

The Hurricane, 6-6 on the year, will play at Summit Country Day 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.