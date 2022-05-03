Ladycats rally for 5-4 win over Cardinals

FELICITY — Alayna Davenport scored from a second on an infield error Monday to give Blanchester a come-from-behind 5-4 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Ladycats (8-8 overall, 4-5 National) trailed 4-3 in the seventh. Madison Creager had a two-out single to score Olivia Potts to tie the game. Davenport then ran for Creager. Emma Case hit a ground ball to second, BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. The ball was bobbled by the Felicity fielder and Davenport “who was running on contact was able to score all the way from second base” to put Blanchester on top 5-4.

In the Felicity seventh, the Cardinals put the leadoff runner on base but Rianna Mueller set down the next three batters for the win, including the final batter with her ninth strikeout of the game.

Four Ladycats had two hits each and eight players had at least one hit.

SUMMARY

May 2, 2022

@Felicity High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 4

B^0^0^3^0^0^0^2^^5.12.3

F^1^0^1^0^2^0^0^^4.7.2

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-2-0 Q. Dawley 3-1-1-0 Peters 4-1-2-0 Potts 3-2-2-1 B. Dawley 4-0-2-2 Davenport 4-1-1-0 Creager 4-0-1-1 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 4-0-1-0 Case 2-0-0-0

2B: B. Dawley, Caldwell

SB: Mueller

SAC: Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^7^7^4^3^2^9