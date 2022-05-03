BHS grad Burton lands in Goshen for boys basketball

Blanchester High School graduate Miles Burton is being recommended for hire as the varsity boys basketball coach at Goshen High School.

The hiring decision will be made official at the May 16 meeting of the Goshen Board of Education, according to a press release.

“Coach Burton will be a great leader, teacher, and developer of young men on the court, in the classroom, and in the community,” Goshen athletic director Scott Wake said in a press release. “He is passionate about Goshen High School and the Warrior community. Coach Burton has a high set of standards for his players and a great plan for the entire K-12 program. We are excited for the future of Goshen basketball.”

Burton, who served as a varsity assistant at Goshen for one season under Brandon Baker in 2018-19, has been the head coach at Hillsboro High School the past three seasons. He was named the Ohio Division II Coach of the year in 2021.

“I am very humbled and thankful for the opportunity to be the next head boys varsity basketball coach at Goshen High School,” Burton said in the release. “I am excited to work with the players and entrench myself in this community. Goshen is a special place and I am ready to build on past successes and take this program to the next level.”

Burton, a 2011 BHS graduate, was part of the Wildcats 2010 SBAAC National Division championship basketball team. He is a graduate of Bellarmine University in Louisville and spent seven years at Kentucky Country Day as an assistant coach where he oversaw the creation of a freshman program.

