MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie fell to 7-10 Wednesday with a 10-0 loss to Western Brown in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The Falcons are 3-5 in division play while the Broncos go to 5-4.

Clinton-Massie was held to one hit, a sixth inning single by Carson VanHoose, manager Brian Camp said.

“Their kid threw a nice game,” said Camp. “We weren’t able to do a whole lot with him.”