Silver Knights tag Hurricane with 15-5 defeat

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team dropped a 15-5 decision Wednesday to Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The Hurricane, 6-7 on the year, played hard but came up short in the offensive end.

“We played with great intensity tonight, we were missing crucial passes that limited our offensive output,’ coach Adam Schulz said. “Our cutters found the seams in their 3-3 zone, but we couldn’t handle the feeds. I give SCD credit for pushing the transition game and capitalizing with hands free shots.”

Austin Pagett had two goals while Colin Wood, Jon Custis and Ky Bozarth had one goal each. Eric Maus, Jude Martin and Cameron McEvoy had assists.