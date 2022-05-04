Williamsburg keeps division hopes alive with Blan win

WILLIAMSBURG — Keeping its faint SBAAC National Division softball hopes alive, Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 10-2 Wednesday evening.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, especially at the plate,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “We are getting more disciplined in our approach and not chasing pitches out of the strike zone, something we did a lot of the last time we played. We also continued to play well defensively.”

Quynn and Bailey Dawley had two hits each for Blanchester, 8-9 overall, 4-6 in the National.

Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate are both 8-3. Williamsburg is 7-3.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2022

@Williamsburg High School

W^4^0^0^1^3^2^0^^10.12.2

B^0^0^1^1^0^0^0^^2.6.2

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-1-2-0 Davenport 2-0-1-1 Peters 4-0-0-0 Potts 3-1-1-0 B. Dawley 3-0-2-0 Creager 3-0-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-0-1 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Renick 3-0-0-0 Blankenbeckler 1-0-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^4.2^8^8^7^2^0

Stanforth^2.1^4^2^2^1^1

SB: Q. Dawley

SAC: Davenport