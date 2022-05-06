Ricketts sets WC record on first day of OACs

BEREA — George Rickett set a Wilmington College record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Thursday on the first day of the Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Fielc championship meet here at Baldwin-Wallace University.

Rickett ran a time of 9:26.92 to place sixth in the event, breaking a decade-old mark previously held by Pat Carroll (9:27.75).

In other distance events, Simon Heys earned All-OAC honors in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 30:38.13 to take third place. NCAA Division III Cross Country champion Alex Phillip of John Carroll University won the event with a time of 30:12.78. Teammate Noah Tobin took sixth in 31:18.03.

In hurdles, Dane Klosterman qualified for the finals with a fifth-place time of 57.07 seconds. In the 4×800-meter relay team of Aidan Henson, Eric Reynolds, Josh Cyrus, Cohen Frost ran a time of 8:05.03 to place fifth, more than two seconds ahead of Heidelberg University.

The Quakers excelled in field events on the first day of the championships. Four individuals — Blake Jamison (second at 45.29 meters), Justin Shuga (third at 44.32 meters), Joe Shuga (41.52 meters) and JJ Durr (41.05 meters) — placed in the top 10 in the discus. Sam Eastes threw the javelin 46.69 meters to finish sixth in the event.

On the women’s side, Kylee Schafer qualified for both the finals of the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes to highlight the Fightin’ Quaker sprinters, placing eighth in both preliminaries (26.09 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 1:02.45 in the 400-meter dash).

Emma Burke also advanced to the finals of two event, taking fifth in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles in 15.27 seconds. The fifth-year senior also took third in the 400-meter preliminaries with a time of 1:05.41.

In field events, Madison Dietz turned in a fifth-place finish in the long jump (5.31 meters) while teammate Haley Cook placed seventh (5.22 meters).

Day two of competition gets underway at 11 a.m. today.