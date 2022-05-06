Bushido Dragons karate club takes home trophies

The Bushido Dragons karate tournament was held April 30 and several students took home trophies. In the photo, from left to right, Master JD Williams, owner and lead instructor of Bushido Dragons; Sophia Reyes, grand champion Junior Black Belt kata and weapons, first place sparring; Brianna Champi, first sparring, second kata and grappling; Brady Close, first kata and weapons, second sparring; Julius Moore, first grappling and kata, second sparring; Spencer Allering, first kata, second grappling; Zane Collins, second kata and sparring, third grappling; Adam Gorman, first kata, sparring and grappling; Nick Stuckey, first kata, sparring, third grappling; Daniel Williams, first sparring, second kata.

