The team of Bill Ross, Dick Mitchener and Jeff Watkins birdied No. 17 to win the Community Golf League outing Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners also birdied No. 10, 11 and 15.

The rest of the field:

32: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, John Philp, Mike Gross.

33: Jim Doak, Don Sicurella, Mark Hess.

One scorecard was not turned in.