WHS lacrosse holds on for 12-10 victory

In the closest game of the year, Wilmington edged Franklin 12-10 Friday night in high school lacrosse action.

Nino Gonzalez and Cameron McVey had four goals each for the Hurricane.

“In the second half we began playing more as a team and capitalized with ball movement and interior shots,” WHS head coach Adam Schulz said. “The game provided unique challenges for both sides of the ball, but we were able to overcome the adversity.”

Logan Camp scored two goals while Austin Pagett and Jon Custis had one goal each.

McEvoy, Camp, Jude Martin, Jelanie Hunter and Eric Maus had assists for Wilmington, now 7-7 on the year.