23-0 Jones advances to district tournament

MASON — With three wins on Tuesday, Clinton-Massie’s Alex Jones earned a berth next week in the Div. II District Tennis Championship at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Playing in the Div. II sectional at Mason High School, Jones went 3-0 to advance to the semifinal round. He’ll finish in the top four of the sectional tournament, playing for seeding 9 a.m. Saturday at Mason.

“Saturday will be a different level, for sure, definitely a big challenge,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said of Jones’ opponents. “He’s been looking forward to it. He’s always talking about wanting to play the best players.”

Avden Faucett won a match before falling in the second round. Jack Anderson and Bennie Kosseda also won a doubles match prior to losing. Garrett Karns lost a hard-fought three-set match in singles competition.

Jones is now 23-0 on the year and moved into the sectional final four as an unseeded player. Jones opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Diego Schurman of Summit Country Day before posting a couple of relatively easy wins.

“His first match (Tuesday) was the toughest of all three,” Amburgy said. “They had one game that went over 20 minutes. They went back and forth. It was deuce and ad(vantage) and deuce. Alex fought through that. He’s had a lot of tests this year and I’m glad for him getting that, where he has to dig down deep and get his focus back.”

SUMMARY

May 10, 2022

Div. II Sectional Tournament

@Mason High School

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Diego Schurman (SCD) 6-3, 6-3; def Will Dameron (Way) 6-0, 6-1; def Bennet Harris (Mar) 6-3, 6-1

2-Garrett Karns was def by Tomasso Caggioni (Mad) 4-6, 6-3, 5-7

3-Avden Faucett def Thomas Grandi (Mad) 6-0, 6-0; was def by Nikhil Shaw (CCD) 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Conner Stulz, Shayne Hendricks were def by Weisbrodt, Meyer (Bat) 4-6, 4-6

2-Jack Anderson, Bennie Kosseda def Deuitch, Price (Fin) 6-2, 6-3; were def by Browning, Vickers (CHCA) 1-6, 1-6

Clinton-Massie’s Alex Jones https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_AlexWeb.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Alex Jones