WHS boys make it 2 straight; girls fall short at SBAAC

NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won its second straight SBAAC American Division championship Wednesday at New Richmond High School.

The Wilmington High School girls came ever so close to ending their 22 year championship drought, finishing as runnerups to first place Western Brown by six points. Clinton-Massie was fifth.

On the National Division side, East Clinton girls were fourth and Blanchester fifth. Bethel-Tate won the meet.

The Blanchester boys were third and East Clinton fifth. Williamsburg was the division champion.

Final American Division boys standings had WHS on top by 56 with Clinton-Massie fourth.

Led by sprinter Malik Scott and distance dandy Trevor Billingsley, the Hurricane breezed to a win over runnerup Western Brown.

Scott won the 100- and 200-meter dashes while Billingsley took first in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Scott also was part of the winning 4×100-meter relay.

For the Massie boys, the best finish was a runnerup spot in the 4×100-meter relay.

In the National Division girls meet on Wednesday, neither Blanchester or East Clinton picked up a first-place finish.

EC’s Carah Anteck went down to the wire in the 1,600-meter run but came up short to Kaitlyn Gregory of Williamsburg 5:35.5 to 5:35.94.

Jordan Collom was second in the 300 hurdles for East Clinton and then teamed with Molly Seabaugh, Hadlie Clark and Lauren Runyon to finish second in the 4×400-meter relay.

Chloe Paulson was second for Blanchester in tyhe 400-meter dash in 65.69 seconds. The winning time was 65.11 seconds.

In the American Division girls meet, Wilmington got off to a good start Wednesday.

Taliah Billingsley won the 100-meter hurdles (17.35) and Sophie Huffman followed with a win in the 100-meter dash (13.29).

Taylor Noszka, two events later, won the 1,600-meter run (5:36.98) and the Lady Hurricane was off and running.

But the Broncos won three straight before Noszka again hit the tape first in the 800-meter run.

However, Western Brown won the final three events to claim its second straight championship.

Clinton-Massie’s best finishes were thirds in the 4×100- and 4×400-meter relays.