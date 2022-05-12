WHS girls 6 points shy of ending title drought

NEW RICHMOND — Western Brown won the final three events Wednesday and held off Wilmington for the SBAAC American Division girls track and field championship.

The league meet was held at New Richmond High School, opening on Monday and finishing on Wednesday.

Clinton-Massie was fifth in the final team standings.

Clinton-Massie’s top finish came in two relays. The 4×400 team of Hannah Bowman, Gracie Wallen, Madi Bayless and Kaylee Ramsey were third as was the quartet of Morgan Riggers, Kinsey Beam, Leah Binau and Bayless in the 4×100 relay.

For Wilmington, Taliah Billingsley won the 100-meter hurdles then Sophie Huffman took first place in the 100-meter dash. Taylor Noszka narrowly missed a track and field hat trick. She won the 800- and 1,600-meter events but finished second in the 3,200-meter run.

SUMMARY

May 11, 2022

SBAAC Track and Field Championship

American Division Girls

FINAL SCORES: Western Brown 166, Wilmington 160, New Richmond 77, Goshen 70, Clinton-Massie 38, Batavia 12

100 HURDLES: Taliah Billingsley (Wil) 17.35; Alyssa Campbell (WB) 17.96; Yemili Espinosa Ley (Go) 18.33; Madison McGhee (WB) 18.36; Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (Wil) 18.73; Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 19.06; Addison Swope (CM) 19.52; Fritz Zeidler (NR) 19.61

100 DASH: Sophie Huffman (Wil) 13.29; Samantha Ringhand (NR) 13.36; McKenna Dickason (Go) 13.5; Chloe Sutton (Wil) 13.58; Sierra Elam (WB) 13.64; Ashlynn Etheridge (Bat) 14.02; Leah Binau (CM) 14.1; Morgan Riggers (CM) 14.1

4×200 RELAY: Western Brown 1:54.86; Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Destyne Turner, Madison Schuster, Makiya Sherman) 1:55.23; Goshen 1:56.32; Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Hannah Bowman, Morgan Riggers, Madi Bayless) 1:59.29; New Richmond 2:00.94; Batavia 2:11.93

1600 RUN: Taylor Noszka (Wil) 5:36.98; Natalie Rice (WB) 5:38.15; Paige Abbinante (WB) 6:03.9; Sierra Abney (NR) 6:18.79; Kennedy Moore (Wil) 6:24.38; Brooke Donley (NR) 6:31.07; Dakota Cartner (CM) 7:04.78; Elizabeth Mason (CM) 7:58.65

4×100 RELAY: Western Brown 53.07; Wilmington (Lexi McKee-Cole, Makiya Sherman, Madison Schuster, Taliah Billingsley) 53.55; Clinton-Massie (Morgan Riggers, Kinsey Beam, Leah Binau, Madi Bayless (CM) 55.44; New Richmond 57.09; Goshen 57.16; Batavia 57.76

400 DASH: Tiana Roland (WB) 62.74; Sophie Huffman (Wil) 63.55; Montana Newberry (Go) 65.14; Jewels Davis (WB) 65.85; Sydney McCord (Wil) 66.24; Hannah Bowman (CM) 68.91; Riley Matthews (NR) 71.33; Gracie Wallen (CM) 72.22

300 HURDLES: Campbell (WB) 50.03; Pastura (Bat) 50.27; McGhee (WB) 51.31; Taliah Billingsley (Wil) 52.68; Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 53.52; Addison Swope (CM) 54.29; Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (Wil) 55.89; Zeidler (NR) 56.07

800 RUN: Taylor Noszka (Wil) 2:33.78; Jones (WB) 2:37.28; Vicky Missel (Wil) 2:38.4; Zimmerman (NR) 2:44.79; DuFau (NR) 2:48.33; Woods (WB) 2:52.18; Goldick (Gl) 3:04.5; Prewitt (Go) 3:09.48

200 DASH: Roland (WB) 27.22; Ringhand (NR) 27.4; Chloe Sutton (Wil) 28.01; Dickason (Go) 28.6; Sophie Huffman (Wil) 28.61; Davis (WB) 28.88; Morgan Riggers (CM) 29.45; Newberry (Go) 30.1

3200 RUN: Rice (WB) 12:17.27; Taylor Noszka (Wil) 12:38.5; Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 12:53.19; Abbinante (WB) 13:50.66; Donley (NR) 14:14.8; Dakota Cartner (CM) 15:50.65; Arkus (NR) 16:14.76

4×400 RELAY: Western Brown 4:22.57; Wilmington (Sydney McCord, Vicky Missel, Madison Schuster, Sophie Huffman) 4:27.8; Clinton-Massie (Hannah Bowman, Gracie Wallen, Madi Bayless, Kaylee Ramsey) 4:44.88; New Richmond 4:48.85; Goshen 5:01.81

Madi Bayless https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TRFG_cm100D0414ec-1-.jpg Madi Bayless Mackenzie Voges-Pertuset https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_TRFG_wilec100H0408ec.jpg Mackenzie Voges-Pertuset

SBAAC Track, Field Championship