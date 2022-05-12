Burch ties record, BHS beats Bethel 13-3

BETHEL — Reagan Burch had three hits and tied Jared Monhollen for the Blanchester career hits record in a 13-3 win Thursday over Bethel-Tate in five innings.

The Wildcats are 16-5 overall, 8-3 in the division. Bethel-Tate finishes 7-5 in league play, 13-8 overall.

Blanchester had six hits on the night, taking advantage of seven Tiger walks and a hit batter.

Sammy Roush had two hits and Zach West had the other. Burch, Roush and West all drove in two runs. James Wymer also had an RBI.

Burch has 100 career hits, despite missing the entire 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam Frump pitched a complete-game five-hitter.

“Nice bounce back game from last night,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “It’s always nice to jump out on a team and play from in front. We did a lot of good things on the base paths that generated our runs. Adam Frump showed up big on the mound. Our infield defense was on point. That relieves the pitcher from so much pressure of trying to be perfect.”