Rollin’, rollin’, rollin’, watch them Redlegs roll on

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to break out of a slump and lead resurgent Cincinnati past Pittsburgh,

Moustakas hit a solo shot into the right field stands in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, he had another solo homer to make it 8-2, two batters after Drury had a two-run drive.

It was the 15th multihomer game for Moustakas, who has 199 career home runs. He helped the Reds win for the sixth time in eight games following a 3-22 start.

Tyler Mahle (2-4) won for the first time since opening day, snapping a six-start winless streak. Mitch Keller (0-5) remained winless.

Ben Gamel opened the scoring for Pittsburgh with his first career leadoff homer.