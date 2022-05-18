Bryant, Brooks lead WHS contingent to Region 4 meet

BELLBROOK — Must be something with the letter B.

Brynn Bryant and Brett Brooks defended their respective district titles Wednesday at the Division I Bellbrook District meet.

Bryant, who cleared 5-2 and finished first last season in the high jump, went 5-0 on this day to claim first place.

Teammate Madison Schuster also cleared 5-0 but Bryant earned first place based on misses.

Both Bryant and Schuster earned a spot in next week’s Region 4 Track and Field Championship.

The district record is 5-6.5 (1998) held by Wilmington graduate and Clinton County Sports Hall of Famer Desiree Jones.

Brooks, last year’s winner of the discus with a toss of 161-2, wasn’t quite up to last year’s standard but was good enough to top the field for the district title with a best of 145-5.

Like Bryant, Brooks will have a teammate competing with him in next week’s Region 4 meet. Zeth Cowin was fourth at 144-0, just two inches ahead of the fifth-place finisher.

The top four competitors in each event at the district meet advance to the Region 4 meet next week at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

Wilmington’s girls were seventh in the 4×800-meter relay, clocking 10:41.2.

Kaitlynn Hickey had a toss of 33-8.5 and finished third in the shot put.

KeAsia Robinson was ninth in the shot put (30-8.25).

Matthew Irwin was eighth in the boys pole vault, topping the 10-0 mark.

Adrien Cody was sixth in the long jump at 20-0.75.