Carlisle claims 17-0 win over Blanchester in district title game

KINGS MILLS — Carlisle hit three homers through nine batters Thursday and went on to defeat Blanchester 17-0 in five innings in a Division III Southwest District championship game at Kings High School.

Nine batters in to the game, the Indians led 6-0 and they went on to batter a trio of BHS pitchers for 16 hits and a run-rule victory.

Lydia Peters and Madison Creager had the only hits for Blanchester.

Blanchester’s season ends at 12-11. Carlisle moves on to the regional tournament with a 24-1 record.

The Ladycats won just nine games total during the 2021 and 2019 seasons. The 2020 season was not contested because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the beginning of the year, when I tell people we have eight starters coming back, they say that’s pretty good but it’s eight starters from a team that won only four games,” said BHS manager Jamey Grogg. “We made a lot of changes in the preseason and the girls bought in. They committed to it from Day 1. They worked. They wanted something different than what they’d had in the past.”

Now, Blanchester will seek a step forward for the 2023 season, much like the eight-game improvement from a year ago.

“I told the underclassmen you need to think about this (game) outcome,” said Grogg. “It has to be the fuel that pushes you to work from now until next season. We see the gap. Carlisle’s not going anywhere. They’re pretty young, too. This is the kind of team we have to get through to get where we want to go.

“With the underclassmen, they saw the commitment that it takes to get to that level. I would hope they would come back even more hungry, where they want to be competing for district championships and getting to the regionals.”

The game was the final at BHS for five seniors — Emma Case, Madison Creager, Zoie Stanforth, Rianna Mueller and Maggie Caldwell.

“Those five girls, four of them have been on varsity since they were freshmen (Madison, Zoie, Maggie, Rianna).” said Grogg. “Always have to ask is the program better when you leave it than it was when you came here. Yes. They’ve done a lot. They’re a special group to me. They’re a group that means a lot to me.”

SUMMARY

May 19, 2022

Div III District Championship

@Kings High School

Carlisle 17, Blanchester 0

B^0^0^0^0^0^^0

C^5^3^5^4^x^^17

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 2-0-0-0 Q. Dawley 2-0-0-0 Peters 2-0-1-0 Potts 0-0-0-0 Case 1-0-0-0 B. Dawley 2-0-0-0 Davenport 2-0-0-0 Creager 2-0-1-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Blankenbeckler 0-0-0-0

(17) CARLISLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Miller 3-2-1-0 Brown 3-1-1-1 Lawson 4-3-3-3 Morris 3-3-3-4 Goins 3-1-2-1 Eldridge 2-1-1-0 Hudson 1-0-1-0 Chatterton 3-1-1-3 Adkins 3-2-2-0 Allen 2-3-2-1

2B: C-Morris, Goins

3B: C-Lawson

HR: C-Morris, Chatterton, Allen

SB: C-Lawson

HBP: B-Potts; C-Allen

SAC: C-Brown

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Mueller (L)^2.1^12^10^10^1^2

Stanforth^1^3^2^0^0^0

B. Dawley^0.2^2^5^5^2^0

Carlisle

Brown (W)^5^2^0^0^1^6

Bailey Dawley | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blBDawley0519me.jpg Bailey Dawley | Mark Huber Photo Blanchester head coach Jamey Grogg | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blGrogg0519me.jpg Blanchester head coach Jamey Grogg | Mark Huber Photo Pre-game lineup | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blLineup0519me.jpg Pre-game lineup | Mark Huber Photo Rianna Mueller | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blRMueller0519me.jpg Rianna Mueller | Mark Huber Photo Bailey Dawley | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_BDawley0519ec.jpg Bailey Dawley | Elizabeth Clark Photo Rianna Mueller | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blMueller0519ec.jpg Rianna Mueller | Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blThrower0519ec.jpg Elizabeth Clark Photo District runnersup | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_districtrunnerup.jpg District runnersup | Elizabeth Clark Photo Madison Creager | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_MCreager0519ec.jpg Madison Creager | Elizabeth Clark Photo Play at second | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_OPotts0519ec.jpg Play at second | Elizabeth Clark Photo Ready to run | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_Runner0519ec.jpg Ready to run | Elizabeth Clark Photo Jamey Grogg with seniors Zoie Stanforth, Madison Creager, Rianna Mueller, Maggie Caldwell, Emma Case. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_SFT_blSeniors0519ec.jpg Jamey Grogg with seniors Zoie Stanforth, Madison Creager, Rianna Mueller, Maggie Caldwell, Emma Case.

