Swope, Rolf, Staehling headed to Region 8 meet

Three more Clinton County athletes punched their tickets to next week’s Region 8 Track and Field Championship.

At the Division II Graham District Championship meet, Clinton-Massie’s Collin Swope won the discus and Braden Rolf won the pole vault.

At the Division II Piqua District Championship meet, Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling finished third in the discus.

Swope topped the discus field with a toss of 142-7. Rolf cleared 14-6 to win the pole vault.

Mackenzie Peters was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 33-2.5

Staehling had a throw of 127-7 in the discus.

Emma Winemiller was sixth in the high jump at 4-8 and the boys 4×800-meter relay team ran 9:02.97 and finished sixth.

The top four in each event at the district meet advances to the regional.