WC’s Wilson earned third team all-region honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilmington College softball freshman Judaea Wilson was named to the Region 7 third team all-region squad by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

A freshman from Delaware, Ohio, Wilson led the Fightin’ Quakers in batting average (.389) as well as hitting a team-best 11 doubles, marking the fifth-most in a single season in program history, and scoring 26 runs. She drove in a dozen runs batting most often at the top of the order and stole seven bases.

Defensively, the Rutherford B. Hayes High School graduate carried a .927 fielding percentage and was a part of four doubles plays playing primarily at the hot corner with some second base sprinkled in.

This award comes after Wilson garnered second team All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors earlier this month.

“Judaea is hard worker she sets high standards and expectations for herself while also displaying great leadership on our team,” softball coach Beth Floyd said. “She does things the right way, I look forward to watching her continue to grow over the next three years. I’m extremely proud of her.”

Wilmington finished its 2022 campaign with a 13-19 overall record as well as a 6-12 mark in OAC contests.