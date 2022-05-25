EC girls track, field at Region 12 meet in Troy

TROY — East Clinton opened competition Wednesday in the Region 12 Track and Field Championship at Troy High School.

The 4×800 team of Molly Seabaugh, Kaylyn Deaton, Jordan Collom and Carah Anteck finished in 10:52.9, good enough for 13th place.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championship at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Track next week. In addition, the next two fastest times, two highest jumps and two longest throws across the state from all four regionals will advance as well.

The meet will continue Friday with Carah Anteck running finals in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs as well as the 4×400-meter relay team running in the finals.