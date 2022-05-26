Clinton-Massie spring sports first team athletes honored

The SBAAC spring sports athletes were honored Tuesday during the annual spring sports league banquet at Hamersville Elementary School. From Clinton-Massie, first teamers honored were, from left to right, front row, tennis player of the year Alex Jones; track and field performer Braden Rolf; baseball player Adam Frisch; back row, softball players Kayla Drake, Kiera Brightman and Sydney Doyle; tennis players Connor Stulz and Brayden Green.
The SBAAC spring sports athletes were honored Tuesday during the annual spring sports league banquet at Hamersville Elementary School. From Clinton-Massie, first teamers honored were, from left to right, front row, tennis player of the year Alex Jones; track and field performer Braden Rolf; baseball player Adam Frisch; back row, softball players Kayla Drake, Kiera Brightman and Sydney Doyle; tennis players Connor Stulz and Brayden Green.