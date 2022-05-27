Anteck wraps up prep career at Region 12 meet

TROY — East Clinton’s Carah Anteck finished her illustrious high school running career at the Region 12 Track and Field Championship at Troy High School.

Anteck was 12th in the 1,600-meter run, finishing the race in 5:42.69.

She came back with a 12:26.8 run in the 3,200-meter event, good enough for 11th place

With 18 qualifying in each event to the OHSAA Division III Track and Field Championship, the lineup includes the top four finishers in each event at the regional meets plus the next two fastest times, two highest jumps and two longest throws in each event from all across four regionals.