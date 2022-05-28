Maple plants himself in state shot put field

PIQUA — Despite not having one of his better days, Clinton-Massie’s Daelin Maple will continue his shot put season next week at the state meet.

In the Region 8 Track and Field Championship at Piqua High School, Maple finished second in the shot put with a best effort of 52-10.25.

Maple led the shot put competition briefly but immediately after his best on his final throw of the opening flight, Xavier Griffiths of Lima Bath bested Maple with a throw of 54-3.75. It was the only throw of the day better than Maple’s best.

Maple will compete in the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship meet shot put competition 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Track.

With 18 qualifying in each event to the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship, the lineup includes the top four finishers in each event at the regional meets plus two at-large berths (next two fastest times, two highest jumps, two longest throws) in each event from across all four regionals.

Clinton-Massie had one girl who advanced to the regional meet. Kaylee Ramsey finished 11th in the pole vault. She cleared the opening height of 8-0 then went out on three misses at 9-0.

Braden Rolf, who went 14-6 last week in the district meet at Piqua, was unable to clear 13-0 on Saturday. Among state qualifiers in this event, 13-4 was the lowest height to advance.

Collin Swope, who made the regional meet Thursday in the discus, was 12th in the shot put with a toss of 44-11.75.

Jude Leahy, a sophomore at CMHS, cleared 5-10 in the boys high jump but missed on three tries at 6-0 and finished 12th overall.

