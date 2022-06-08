WC’s Covington attends Career in Sports forum in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Jalaun Covington, a soon-to-be senior on the Wilmington College football team, attended the NCAA’s Career in Sports Forum held at the organization’s headquarters over the weekend.

The forum allows attendees to network with peers and decision-makers at the campus, conference and national level of college athletics. Content included the following:

• Educate participants on how personal strengths intersect with career opportunities.

• Provide participants with tangible experiences that will push them forward in their aspiration for a career in sports.

• Explore professional and career development strategies to help the transition to a career in the sports industry.

• Learn about the role of an intercollegiate coach, athletics administrator and national governing body staff member.

“I, alongside 200 other student-athletes from the NCAA’s three divisions, got to learn about and explore potential careers in sports,” said Covington. “It was refreshing being able to meet so many different student-athletes from all over the country who also have high aspirations on being an inspiration and making a difference in the sports industry. It really reassures me that the future of decision makers in sports are going to be left in good hands.”

Covington, a native of Reynoldsburg, is a defensive back for the Fightin’ Quakers. A sport management major, he also serves as a campus tour guide for the office of admission.