Carey will push Clinton-Massie to be the best

Brian Carey is making the move across the county, from East Clinton to Clinton-Massie as the new athletic director on Lebanon Road.

“We are excited to have someone so familiar with Clinton County as the leader of our athletic department,” Supt. Matt Baker said in a release.

Carey replaces Bennie Carroll.

“Clinton-Massie Local Schools and the C-M Board of Education would like to share its gratitude to Bennie Carroll who has served as our interim athletic director for the last two years,” said Baker. “Mr. Carroll took on his role in the midst of massive changes due to COVID. We thank him for weathering the storm and keeping us moving.”

A 2009 Wilmington High School graduate, Carey and his wife Tessa have three children, one of which attends Clinton-Massie schools.

Carey received his bachelor’s degree in 2013 from Morehead State University for Middle Grades Math 5-9 and Special Education (MSD) K-12.

In 2017, he earned his master’s in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education. He began his education career as a Functional Mental Disabilities teacher and assistant varsity baseball coach at Shelby County (Ky.) High School. He then moved to East Clinton Local Schools where he has served in many capacities as teacher and coach.

While teaching 8th grade math, Brian also coached middle school basketball, varsity baseball, and varsity girls golf. Most recently he held the position of high school/middle school athletic director and assistant principal for East Clinton.

“When I started coaching at East Clinton six years ago, I told myself the only place I’d leave East Clinton for was Clinton-Massie,” said Carey. “I love the small town feel and tight knit community they both seem to have. Clinton-Massie has the athletic culture and community commitment which I continually strive for. I have loved my time at East Clinton but this move to Clinton-Massie gets me closer to my home, my children and an opportunity to be a part of something great at Clinton-Massie.”

Carey will likely play a big role in the three-phase project which involves athletic and outdoor facilities.

“One of the big draws to be a part of the Clinton-Massie program, is the commitment to the betterment of our athletics and the athletic facilities,” he said. “The future of this program is very bright. I do plan on being a part of the planning process to ensure the students of Clinton-Massie get the athletic facilities they need and deserve.

“My vision for Clinton-Massie is simple … be the best. We will strive to be the best at everything we do. Our students will have the confidence to succeed, the compassion to understand, the integrity to do what’s right and will always respect themselves, the team, our school and our community. I want Clinton-Massie to be the program everyone looks to when trying to become better.”

Brian Carey

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

