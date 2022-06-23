Woods 2nd, 3rd at state; Fisher wins JV title

East Clinton’s Colten Woods was third in trap and second in skeet this past weekend at the 2022 Ohio State High School Clay Target League State Tournaments presented by Scheels.

The trap and skeet shooting state tournaments were be held at the Blackwing Shooting Center in Delaware (O.) Friday and Saturday featuring 324 athletes from 20 high school teams.

In the skeet tournament on Friday, Woods scored 89 points to finish as No. 2 in the male High Gun division and No. 4 overall.

East Clinton was third in the final team standings in the skeet tournament.

Brody Fisher was the state champion in the Junior Varsity High Gun Male standings with a total of 83, which was the best score for male or female shooters in the JV division.

Ben Holliday was tied for second in the JV male division with 80 while Nick Gates was 10th (67). Madison Frazer was third overall in the JV Girls High Gun category with a 63.

In the trap tournament on Saturday, Woods had a 96 and was third in the male High Gun category and tied for third overall.

Aaron Rolfe was 13th overall with a 91 in the High Gun division. Xavier Keller had a 66 in the High Gun shooting.

Kaleb Duffield was tied for 51st with a 68 in the Junior Varsity High Gun Division.

A total of 451 student athletes representing 24 high school teams across the state participated in the Ohio State High School Clay Target League (OHSHSCTL) this spring. The OHSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 34 states.

With more than 43,000 participating athletes in the 2021-2022 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The league offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The league is the only 100 percent school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The league is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

Visit http://ohclaytarget.com/state-tournament/ for more information.

Additional sponsors include The Bass Pro/Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Do-All Outdoors, Walker’s, Mark Zauhar, Sportsman’s Guide, Outdoor News, The U.S. Army, and Friends of NRA.

