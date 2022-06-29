8-under wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Jim Doak, Mark Hess, Gary Bishop and Don Sicurella won a scorecard playoff Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18. They won the scorecard playoff on No. 17.

The runnerup team consisted of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones and Bill Ross.

The rest of the field:

29: Bob Vanzant, Terry Richard, Rocky Long, French Hatfield.

31: Fred Stern, Bruce Barrett, Dave Miller, John Philp.

31: Mike Gross, Dean Hall, Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson.

32: Jeff Watkins, Kevin Mielock, Tom Rickey, Jack Carson.

34: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Cliff Doyle, John Faul.