Wolf makes US team, headed to Brazil next month

COLORADO SRINGS, Colo. – Clinton-Massie graduate Chayse Wolf has been named to the 2022 Toyota Team USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Americas Cup.

This selection was made at the conclusion of the 2022 Toyota Team USA Men’s Selection Camp hosted earlier this month at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

A former standout football player at CMHS, Wolf was involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash in July 2015 in West Virginia. Wolf underwent two surgeries to repair his vertebrae and realign his spinal column with metal rods.

“I have watched my son go through something that I wouldn’t wish on anyone and, through it all, have watched my boy grow into the kind of man I only ever hoped and prayed he would be,” Wolf’s mother EmmaLee said in a Facebook post at the time of the incident. “To say we are proud of him doesn’t even scratch the surface of what we are feeling. Hard work does pay off. We are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have all received since his accident.”

Wolf, who now lives in South Carolina, will be making his second U.S. team national roster after being on the U23 men’s teams in 2017 and was on the 2017 Team USA Junior national team that competed in Canada. Wolf is a graduate and member of the wheelchair basketball team at Edinboro University.

As a student-athlete at Edinboro from 2016-2020, Wolf was a two-time All-American and a two-time Academic All-American honorable mention. In 2020 he was named the Sportsman of the Year in collegiate wheelchair basketball.

Wolf finished his four-year career at Edinboro with 1,619 points, 940 rebounds and 645 assists.

Wolf will attend the 2022 IWBF America’s Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 9-19. The 2022 America’s Cup, hosted by IWBF Americas, will serve as the qualifier for the 2022 IWBF World Championships taking place November 16-27, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For the men’s division of 2022 America’s Cup there will be eight teams competing for one of the four team spots available for the IWBF World Championships.

The U.S. men’s first game at the Americas Cup is 10:15 a.m. July 13 versus Puerto Rico. This will be the first of three pool play games prior to cross over games start.

Chayse Wolf has been named to the 2022 Toyota Team USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Americas Cup. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_BKB_chaysewolf.jpg Chayse Wolf has been named to the 2022 Toyota Team USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team for the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Americas Cup. News Journal File | Edinboro University Chayse Wolf https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Mug_ChayseWolf.jpg Chayse Wolf News Journal File | Edinboro University

Former Massie standout on US national wheelchair basketball team