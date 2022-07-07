Youth soccer camp for boys girls July 18-21

The Wilmington Hurricane youth boys and girls soccer camp will be held July 18-21 at Alumni Field.

The camp is for boys and girls in grades 2-8. Cost is $40.

The camp will instruct youth in six fundamentals of soccer, small-sided and full-sided field games and tactical training for advanced players.

Wilmington boys and girls coaches along with current Hurricane boys and girls players will be instructors at the camp. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt.

Players should bring water and a soccer ball to the camp.

Applications can be picked up at the Wilmington High School athletic office.