There were several heats of demolition derby Saturday night at the Clinton County Fair. Competitors were young and old, as were the spectators in the grandstand.

The kids got their own version of the demolition derby on Saturday at the Clinton County Fair.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0002-1.jpg The kids got their own version of the demolition derby on Saturday at the Clinton County Fair. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0007-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0008-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

The kids got their own version of the demolition derby on Saturday at the Clinton County Fair.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0010-1.jpg The kids got their own version of the demolition derby on Saturday at the Clinton County Fair. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0013-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0015-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0049-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0050-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0068-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

Plenty of cars got rocked and socked during the demolition derby at the Clinton County Fair on Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0073-1.jpg Plenty of cars got rocked and socked during the demolition derby at the Clinton County Fair on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0077-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

Plenty of cars got rocked and socked during the demolition derby at the Clinton County Fair on Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0149-1.jpg Plenty of cars got rocked and socked during the demolition derby at the Clinton County Fair on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0150-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

Plenty of cars got rocked and socked during the demolition derby at the Clinton County Fair on Saturday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0160-1.jpg Plenty of cars got rocked and socked during the demolition derby at the Clinton County Fair on Saturday. John Hamilton | News Journal