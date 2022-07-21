Steed wins Pipestone Junior Classic, advances to tour finale

After two days, 36 holes, and a late charge from the field, Andy Steed pulled off his second win in the Southern Ohio Junior PGA Pipestone Junior Classic Tuesday.

The win puts Steed fifth overall in the SOPGA Junior Golf player of the year standings and qualifies him for the SOPGA Junior Golf Player’s Tour finale. The tour will wrap up the Summer 2022 season Monday and Tuesday in Loveland in the Player’s Tour Championship at Oasis Golf Club.

The previous week, Steed was fourth in the weather-shortened Springboro Shootout, played at both Heatherwoode and Yankee Trace golf courses.

In the Pipestone Junior Classic, the 6,705-yard course proved hitting fairways and greens pays dividends. Steed led the field in pars and shot 3-under on the par 5s.

“I felt all aspects of my game came together this week and keeping the ball in play while not making three-putts was the key that got me here,” Steed said.

Steed finished his round on Monday tied for the lead with a 73 and shot out of the gate in his second round two under par after five holes. A couple of late round bogeys weren’t enough to unsettle the 15-year-old Wilmington native from finishing strong.

