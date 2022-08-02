8-under par wins Senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Jim Luck, Gary DeFayette, Cliff Doyle and Bob Vanzant shot an 8-under par 28 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 2 and birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

29: Kevin Mielock, John Philp, Gary Bishop, Harold Anderson.

29: Jim Jones, Herb Johnson, Jack Carson, Jack Oney.

30: Jim Doak, D Bullock, Bill Ross, Dave Miller.

32: John Faul, Mike Gross, Dick Mitchener, Gary Schrader.

33: Rocky Long, Don Sicurella, Kathy Keltner.

34: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Eric Keltner, French Hatfield.

35: Pete Fentress, Carl Wright, Bruce Barrett, Chace Sicurella.