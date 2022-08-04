2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS boys golf

The Hurricane finished fourth in the American Division tournament last season with a trio of second-team performers.

Braydon Conley graduated but Dylan Cole and Tommy Halloran were underclassmen and return along with Devon Snyder

Zach Williams is coach of the Hurricane. He is in his third season as boys varsity golf coach.

Williams said newcomers Braydon Black, Phil Fulton and Landon Mellinger will upgrade the varsity squad.

“Dylan, Devon, Tommy and Braydon have taken leadership of this team because they are the veterans and do a good job of creating a positive atmosphere,” said Williams.

Williams said the team needs consistent play to complete but has the potential to compete in the American Division.