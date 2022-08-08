Goshen tops SBAAC girls field; CM, WHS tie for 3rd

GOSHEN — Golfers from Wilmington and Clinton-Massie tied for third Monday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Preseason 18 hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

The county teams shot 491 with East Clinton sixth with 518. Blanchester played but had only two golfers.

Goshen won the tournament with a 400 team score. Julie Allgeyer was tournament medalist with a 92. Layla Oehler had a 95 for the Warriors.

Wilmington’s Katie Murphy had a 101.

Kaden Kimple posted Massie’s low score of 117.

Zoey Hupp of Blanchester had a 123 while Madison Frazer and Timmi Mahanes had 128s for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 8, 2022

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

SBAAC Preseason

18-hole tournament

TEAM SCORES

Goshen 400 Western Brown 468 Clinton-Massie 491 Wilmington 491 New Richmond 494 East Clinton 518 Batavia 528

INDIVIDUALS

Blanchester (NA) Zoey Hupp 123 Alivia Brewster 140

Clinton-Massie (481) Kaden Kimple 117 Stormy Stroud 116 Charlotte Robinson 118 Sammie Jo Van Pelt 140 Lauren Edwards 141

East Clinton (518) Madison Frazer 128 Kamille Helsel 131 Gretchen Boggs 131 Timmi Mahames 128

Wilmington (481) Katie Murphy 101 Reagan Reese 129 LainaJay Howell 138 Ke’Asia Robinson 129 Sophie Huffman 132 Lexi Burke 138

Batavia (528) Abby Jayne Huhn 135, Lacey Hayes 128 Grace Felts 136 Reva Riel 129

Goshen (408) Layla Oehler 95 Sky Reeves 100 Julia Allgeyer 92 Jackie Ellerman 113 Taylor Tilley 113 Miki Main 123

New Richmond (494) Lindsey Fischer 103 Marissa DeAtley 124 Lauren Halliburton 133 Meagan Kangas 134 Lilly Guillermin 140

Western Brown (468) Aubrey Vance 113 Avery Vance 113 Aliegha Smith 127 Emma Braun 115

