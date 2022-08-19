Prater, Balon win marathon, lift EC to win over BHS

LEES CREEK — Abigail Prater and Josi Balon won a marathon doubles match Thursday to give East Clinton a 3-2 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division tennis action.

East Clinton is 1-2 with all matches against National Division rivals. The win over Blanchester is the first since 2018 for East Clinton, coach Doug Stehlin said.

“The whole team played great,” Stehlin said. “Blanchester … gave us a good match.”

With the match tied 2-2, Prater and Balon secured a 6-2, 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (7-0) win over Gret Quigley and Taylor Baker of Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Aug 19 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Blanchester 2

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason (EC) was def by Leah Boegeman 3-6, 2-6

2-Molly Seabaugh (EC) def Lydia Siler 6-2, 6-1

3-Lilly Bates (B) won by forfeit

Doubles

1-Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton def Mia Torres-Garcia, Breanna Weldon 6-3, 6-0

2-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater def Greta Quigley, Taylor Baker 6-2, 6-7 (9-11), 7-6 (7-0)